Over 1,800 Kerry students to receive Junior Certificate results today

Over 1,800 (1,867) Kerry students will receive their Junior Certificate results today.

930 girls and 937 boys sat the examinations in June at the county’s 26 second level schools.

They’re among over 61 and a half thousand students nationally to get their results today.

The overall number sitting the Junior Certificate rose by 2.3 per cent this year.

Over 600 thousand grades are being delivered to students in 25 subjects today.

Results from the reformed English Junior Cycle, combine exam results with continual assessment marks.

This year also sees the first time students will receive a Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement.

The profile records both their exam grades, the outcome of other assessments during the Junior Cycle, and other achievements – in non curricular activities like sport, debating or community projects.