A number of homes in South Kerry are currently without power.

According to ESB Networks, a fault in Guarranbane is affecting over 1,800 customers in the area.

Over 1000 homes are without power outside Cahersiveen and over 500 in Waterville, while faults are affecting 220 homes in Scariff and 54 in Ballinskelligs.

ESB Networks hopes to have power restored to all areas by half-past-seven this evening.