Only 18% of those referred to Arlington Lodge in Kerry could be accomodated

Demand exceeded supply at the Arlington Lodge homeless service in 2017.

Novas Initiatives, which runs Arlington Lodge, says 255 people were referred there through the Homeless Information Centre in Tralee, with only 18.5% of those being able to access the facility.

Those who couldn’t be accommodated had to seek alternative services in the county.

Last February, Novas and Kerry County Council established a Housing First Programme which is working with 30 people, including 13 people who were formerly long-term homeless who are living in their own accommodation with support.

Una Burns from Novas Initiatives says we need more social and affordable houses to tackle the homeless issue: