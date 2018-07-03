175 new jobs to be created in mid Kerry

The positions are to come on stream at Fexco in Killorglin over the next three years.

Fexco, which has its headquarters in Killorglin, was founded in 1981 and has now grown to become one of the world’s most established fintech companies specialising in helping people make payments across the globe.

Over 2,300 people are now employed by the company which has operations in 29 countries.





Today, Fexco is announcing a significant expansion of its operations in Killorglin with the creation of 175 new high-skilled jobs over three years.

The announcement is being made by Fexco CEO Denis McCarthy, Fexco Chair Brian McCarthy and CEO of Enterprise Ireland Julie Sinnamon.

The development is supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland’s R&D Fund.

Recruitment for the new roles has started; those interested in applying for a position are invited to submit a CV to [email protected]