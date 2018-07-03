175 new jobs described as part of next step in Fexco’s growth in Killorglin

Fexco is growing its Kerry workforce by 175 people.

The positions were announced this morning at the company’s headquarters in Killorglin.

That’s how today’s job announcement for the mid-Kerry town is being described by Fexco CEO Denis McCarthy.





175 new positions are coming on stream at the global payments company over the next three years.

Fexco was established in 1981 and now employs around 2,300 people in 29 countries; almost 1,000 people work at the company’s Killorglin headquarters.

Denis McCarthy says recruitment for the roles is currently underway.

The development is supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland’s R&D Fund.

And Denis McCarthy says the company has more expansion plans for the years ahead.