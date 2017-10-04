Up to 17,000 vehicles using N22 to face diversions

Up to 17,000 vehicles that use the N22 Killarney to Cork road will be facing diversions next week to allow for major road improvements.

The works will run from Monday to Friday next week.

Kerry County Council will be improving the surface at the Minish crossing in conjunction with Irish Rail and will also carry out works at Rusheen Beag and on the dip near the Kerry Way.

Traffic between Killarney and Cork is being asked to use the N72 via Rathmore, Millstreet and Macroom.

Traffic to and from Kenmare is being asked to use the N71 via Molls Gap; heavy goods vehicles and buses will be asked to go to the N22 and then be diverted at Glenflesk.

The roadworks will begin on Monday night at 8’clock and will run until Friday at 4pm.

Senior Engineer with Kerry County Council David Doyle says the timing of the works is to minimise disruption:

Meanwhile, an Irish Water project involving the laying of a storm pipeline to relieve flooding on the road into Ardfert will also begin next week.

Kerry County Council and the Road Safety are facilitating the road closure for safety reasons which will run from the 9th to the 27th October.

David Doyle says this will involve an unavoidable 13-mile diversion route: