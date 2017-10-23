17 on trolleys at UHK

There are 17 people on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry according to the INMO.

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation says nationally, there are 434 people on trolleys today; of which 144 are waiting in wards.

These figures are not disputed by the HSE.

There’s been a rise in the numbers on trolleys at UHK in the past week; on Tuesday and Thursday last; there were 13 patients affected on both days.