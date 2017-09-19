17 strong Kerry team to compete at National Ploughing Championships

The highlight of the farming calendar begins today as the National Ploughing Championships begins.

Organisers are hoping to top last year’s record attendance of 283,000 people.

Last year 36 and a half million euro was spent over the three days of the event last year on machinery, food, animals and general shopping.

Meanwhile, the 17 members of the Kerry ploughing team will be hoping to bring home all Ireland titles from the National Ploughing Championships.

They are among 368 competitors taking part in events over the next three days.

Today, Colm Dineen will take part in the 3 Furrow Conventional Junior, Michael J Donegan is in the Under 28 Conventional Junior, Michael Burke competes in the Under 21 Conventional Junior and Tommy McCarthy, Michael O’Halloran and Patrick Boyle are in the Intermediate Reversible Plough.

Aeneas Horan goes in the Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer and Seamus Trant is in the Under 40 Horse Plough Class.

On Wednesday, Martina Flynn is in the Farmerette Conventional, Richard O’Mahony is in the Macra 2 Furrow Conventional, Michael Brosnan goes in the Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted and Moss Trant is in the Senior Horse Plough Class.

On Thursday, Michael P Donegan, Philip Healy and John Healy are in the Junior Conventional, Moss Trant is in the Special Horse Class, Darren Quirke is in the Novice 2 Furrow Conventional Junior and Donal Tydings is in the Loy Digging.

Chair of the Kerry Ploughing Association Thomas Healy is confident of wins but says it won’t be easy:

Radio Kerry is broadcasting live today from the National Ploughing Championships; both Kerry Today and the Afternoon Show will bring you a flavour of the action from Tullamore.