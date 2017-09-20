17% annual drop in Kerry’s Live Register

There’s been a 17% drop in the number of people on the Live Register in Kerry in the past year.

There are now over 8,700 signing on in the county, according to the Central Statistics Office, a slight decrease on last month’s figure.

During the month of August, 8,711 people signed on in Kerry’s seven social welfare offices.

That’s 1,826 fewer on the Live Register compared to August 2016; a 17.3% drop.

There was a decrease of 284 in the number of people signing on in Kerry between July and August.

All of Kerry’s seven social welfare offices reported monthly decreases: Tralee was down 81 to 4,205; Listowel was down 50 to 1,812; Killarney fell 84 to 1,119; Killorglin was down 38 to 636, while Caherciveen was down 11 to 331.

Dingle’s Live Register fell 10 to 398; and Kenmare was also down 10 to 210.