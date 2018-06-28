Gardai investigating alleged assault in Listowel say further tests required on stillborn baby

Gardaí investigating an alleged assault on a pregnant woman in Listowel, say further tests are required to establish whether the assault caused her baby to be stillborn.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a postmortem at University Hospital Limerick yesterday on the body of the infant, who was delivered stillborn at University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí have said the postmortem has not been conclusive and further tests are required to try and establish if the still birth of the baby was related to the assault on the woman, who was 32 weeks pregnant.





A man arrested in connection with the incident was released without charge.