Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre 22nd May, 2018.

Castleisland Community Centre Monster bingo takes place at 8.30pm this Tuesday (May 22nd). At least €4250 in prizes must be won including a guaranteed jackpot of €1,000.
West Kerry family completes set of five Guinness World Records
A West Kerry family has completed a set of five Guinness World Records. Sandra, Eamonn and Jason Hickson from Annascaul undertook their final attempts earlier...
Two Kerry musical societies receive numerous nominations for 2018 AIMS awards
Two Kerry musical societies have picked up nominations for this year's Association of Irish Musical Societies Awards. Tralee Musical Society and Killarney Musical Society received...
Kerry County Councillor hopes recent CervicalCheck scandal will be the catalyst for change
A Kerry County Councillor has said she hopes that the recent CervicalCheck scandal will be the catalyst for change going forward. On Friday dozens of...
Cutting the Grog
According to Listowel alcohol and drugs counsellor Eileen Foley, by cutting down on drinking you could save yourself as much as €2,600 a year....
Between the Covers
With less than a fortnight to go to the Listowel Writers Week, their new incoming chair Catherine Moylan joined Deirdre for this months Between...
What is stalking?
Sharon Ni Bheolain is the latest well-known figure to become a victim of a stalker. However stalking is not limited to famous people. To...