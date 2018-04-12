The bodies of two the North American tourists killed in the Gap of Dunloe will be repatriated in the coming 24 hours.

64-year-old Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner 62-year-old Normand Larose from Phoenix, Arizona, died following an incident involving a pony and trap on Monday.

The pony and trap the couple were travelling in left the road and ended up around 17 feet down an embankment; they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Post mortems took place on the bodies yesterday, with repatriation expected to take place later today or tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the pony men in the Gap of Dunloe are not operating again today following Monday’s tragedy; however, they expect to resume operations over the weekend.