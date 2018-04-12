Thursday Morning Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry made a strong start to this year’s Munster Minor Football Championship with a 14-point win over Tipperary in Semple Stadium.

They ran out winners on a 1-15 to 0-4 scoreline.

Kerry’s goal came 10 minutes into the second half with a Paul Walsh penalty.

After the game, Tim Moynihan first asked the Kerry Minor Manager, Peter Keane, if he was happy with the outcome:

Kerry’s semi-final opponents Cork had things even easier against Waterford, romping home 4-20 to 0-5 winners at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Clare are the other side through to the semi-finals after a 3-13 to 2-9 win over Limerick in Ennis.

Limerick and Tipp will now take the long way around to face Clare in the semi-finals next month.

Lee Strand U-14 County Football Leagues

Division 7

Gneeveguilla 4.05 v Dingle 2.09

Division 8

Skellig Rangers Valentia 0.04 St Michael’s Foilmore 4.15

Asdee Ballylongford 1.03 Beale 3.15

Division 9

Kerins O’Rahillys B 3.06 Laune Rangers B 5.19

There were games last night in the Féile Peil na nÓg qualifiers.

Austin Stacks and Ballymacelligott qualified from Group A1

Glenflesk qualified from Group A2

Legion and Firies qualified from Group B1

Fossa qualified from Group B2

Knocknagoshel-Brosna-Duagh qualified from Group B3

Currow qualified from Group C1

Templenoe-Sneem-Derrynane qualified from Group C2

Cordal Scartaglin qualified from Group C3

Listowel Emmetts qualified from Group C4

SOCCER

Real Madrid are through to the Champions League semi-finals for the eighth year in a row.

The Spanish Giants overcame Juventus in dramatic fashion last night, thanks to a late Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

It was just enough to hold off a stunning comeback from the Italians, who came close to overturning a 3-nil first leg defeat.

The penalty was awarded 7 minutes into injury time.

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for protesting the decision.

Ronaldo then coolly slotted home to hand Real a 4-3 victory on aggregate.

—

There was no such drama at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich and Sevilla played out a nil all draw.

The Germans won the first leg 2-1, so will join Real Madrid, Liverpool and Roma in tomorrow’s semi-final draw.

—

Arsenal hold a 4-1 lead heading into the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against C-S-K-A Moscow in Russia.

Kick-off is at 8.05.

—

Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the brink of a return to the Premier League.

They beat Derby County 2-nil in the Championship last night so need just two more points to secure promotion.

—

In local soccer, Killarney Athletic beat Listowel Celtic last night in the First Round of the Dominos Pizza U17 Cup.

SNOOKER

Joe Swail begins his journey to the Crucible this morning.

The Ulsterman faces Ricky Walden in the World Championship qualifiers in Sheffield.

Six-time World Championship finalist Jimmy White takes on Sam Craigie.

RACING

There are four grade ones on the card of the opening day of Grand National Festival at Aintree.

The Betway Bowl is today’s feature race and with a look ahead to the action from there here’s Dave Keena.

The first race at Aintree, where the going is soft, is at 1.45.

They go on heavy ground at Taunton at 2.10 and on the Standard tracks at Southwell and Chelmsford at 1.55 and 5.45 respectively.

There is also an eight-race card at Limerick where the first is off at 2 o’clock.