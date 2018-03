The clocks will go forward overnight, marking the beginning of Irish Summer Time.

However members of the European Parliament are working steadily to find a system that will allow the EU to keep Summer Time all year round.

A majority of M.E.Ps voted last month to ask the European Commission to examine the current system and come up with alternatives.

Fine Gael MEP, and Kilcummin native, Sean Kelly says they’re keeping up the pressure on the Commission.

+++