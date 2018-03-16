GAA

The Kerry team to play Kildare in The Allianz Football League on Saturday evening will be announced tonight.

Kildare with no points are in the most perilous position this weekend in the battle against relegation

The need to win their last two games (v Kerry and Galway) to have any chance of avoiding a drop back down to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League after one season in the top flight.

Even if they won their last two games, they would need other results to go their way to stay up.

Saturday’s game will be the first clash between the counties since the 2015 All-Ireland quarter-final when the Kingdom won by 7-16 to 0-10.

RUGBY

Rory Best admits there are nerves among the Irish squad ahead of tomorrow’s Grand Slam decider against England.

The two sides meet in just under 24 hours time at Twickenham, with Joe Schmidt’s side aiming to emulate the success of 1948 and 2009.

England are bidding to shatter Irish dreams, and end what’s been a disappointing 6 Nations campaign on a high.

With so much at stake, Best says there’s a nervous energy in the Irish camp:

SOCCER

Liverpool and Manchester City will play each other in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The first leg will be played at Anfield on Wednesday April 4th, with the return leg taking place at the Etihad six days later.

This morning’s draw at UEFA headquarters also paired defending champions Real Madrid against 2017’s beaten finalists Juventus.

5 time champions Barcelona will face Roma.

And, Sevilla will take on Bayern Munich.

The quarter final draw of the Europa League was also made this morning.

Arsenal will welcome CSKA Moscow to London for the first leg of their last 8 tie.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid take on Sporting Lisbon.

Italian side Lazio have been drawn against Salzburg, and it’ll be Leipzig against Marseille.

The first legs will be played on Thursday the 5th of April – with the return match a week later.

SOCCER

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division,

All 10 top flight clubs are in action this evening.

The top 2 are both on the road – Cork City travel to Limerick, while Waterford aim to inflict Dundalk’s first loss of the season at Oriel Park.

Elsewhere,

Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick’s Athletic are both level on 7 points ahead of their South Dublin Derby at Tallaght Stadium.

Bohemians look to break a 3 game losing streak against Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park.

Bottom side Bray Wanderers travel to the Brandywell to face Derry City.

CRICKET

Ireland’s cricketers have lost out to Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their World Cup qualification match in Harare.

They now look ahead to 2 must win games against Scotland this Sunday, and Afghanistan next Friday.