Over 16,000 home help hours cut in Kerry over past three years

A Kerry TD has described the cut to home help hours in the county as ‘indefensible’.

Sinn Féin deputy Martin Ferris was responding to figures released which reveal over 16,000 home help hours in the Kerry region were cut over the past three years.

A parliamentary question issued by Sinn Fein Health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly TD revealed Kerry received 567,300 in 2014 compared to 550,888 in 2017 – a decrease of 16,412 hours.

Sinn Féin deputy Martin Ferris said these statistics were indefensible.

The Kerry TD said – instead of cutting hours – the Government needs to increase home help hours to enable elderly people remain in their homes and remain independent for as long as possible.

He said home help is especially essential for people in rural Ireland, especially people living alone, who may depend on their carer and may not have anyone else calling to see them.

Without this service, Deputy Ferris said many elderly people are forced into long-term care.