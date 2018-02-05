Over 1,600 sign online petition against oyster farming at Rossbeigh

Over 1,600 people have signed a petition calling for Reenalagane Beach, Dooks Beach and Rossbeigh Beach to be protected from fish and oyster farm development.

Proposed developments are said to sought between Dooks and Rossbeigh – including the ‘Back Bay’ area.

A local ‘Save This Beach’ campaign have to date collected over 1,600 signatures online in support of curbing further development of this kind in the area.

The group says these beaches are used on a daily basis by the local community and utilised by tourists for walking, fishing, windsurfing, and recreational activities throughout the year.

They say they fear the environmental and recreational impact on these areas due to – what they describe as – ‘intended industrialisation’.