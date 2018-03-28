Over 1,600 people in Kerry with sight loss can avail of new tactile voting system

Over 16 hundred (1,678) people with sight loss in Kerry will be able to utilise a new tactile voting system in the upcoming referendum.

According to the National Council for the Blind, this means people in Kerry people, blind or vision impaired, can now cast their votes in secret for the first time.

Up to now people with sight loss had to rely on others to assist them in exercising their franchise, a practice which compromised their privacy.

A landmark High Court case taken by Dublin man Robbie Sinnott, cleared the way for a tactile mechanism to be used to allow people who are blind or visually impaired exercise their right to vote independently.