Over 1,600 Kerry people placed in jobs through JobPath

More than 1,600 people in Kerry have been placed in jobs through Turas Nua under the JobPath programme.

The figures were revealed at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

JobPath caters mainly for people who are long-term unemployed to help them to secure full-time paid employment or self-employment.





Turas Nua was retained by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to deliver JobPath in the southern half of the country, and has offices in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Caherciveen and Dingle, employing 23 people.

Turas Nua has also delivered over 4,500 training courses in Kerry, aimed at helping people to upskill and ensure they’re better prepared for the jobs’ market.

Turas Nua are currently helping more than 1,500 people in the county finding work, and are also working with over 3,200 employers across the south west.

The most popular job delivered under JobPath in the region are in hospitality (31%), followed by construction (31%) and retail (24%).