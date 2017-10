Update 9.26am

Power has been restored to several hundred homes.

The fault is now affecting 679 homes in the Woodford area of Killarney.

8.45am

Over 1,600 customers in the Killarney and Milltown areas are without power this morning.

The ESB’s Power Check website reports that a fault occurred after 8 o’clock this morning – at Woodford, Killarney there are 1,626 homes and businesses without power, and 11 in Milltown.

ESB Networks says they don’t know when power will be restored.