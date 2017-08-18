Over 160 competitors from Kerry competing at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann this weekend

Over 160 competitors from Kerry will be vying for All-Ireland glory at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Ennis this weekend.

Up to 400,000 people are expected to attend the Fleadh Cheoil this year with competitions in music, singing, dance, story-telling and comhrá taking place.

Over 160 Kerry musicians and performers will take part in 42 competitions at Ireland’s largest outdoor festival.

Eleven Comhaltas branches from Kerry will be represented in Ennis as they compete alongside competitors from across the world.