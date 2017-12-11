16% of UHK patients waited 24 hours or more to be admitted

Sixteen per cent of patients who needed to be admitted to University Hospital Kerry had to wait 24 hours or more.

That’s one of the findings in the first National Patients Experience Survey, carried out by HIQA, the HSE and the Department of Health.

Some 250 patients who were admitted to the hospital in a period last May took part – 49% of those eligible to do so.

The survey also found that a further 52% of patients were waiting six to 24 hours to be admitted at UHK

– longer than the Government’s target waiting time of six hours.

Twenty two per cent were waiting less than six hours.

Tracy O’Carroll is HIQA’s project manager for the National Patients Survey Experience.