16 patients from Kerry and West Cork travel to Belfast for cataract operations

16 patients from Kerry and West Cork, accompanied by the carers, travelled to Belfast by bus for cataract operations earlier this week.

The trip – organised by Kerry Independent deputy Danny Healy and Cork South-West Independent TD Michael Collins – saw the patients undergo cataract operations in Kingsbridge Hospital.

This is the third such trip of its kind – another bus has been organised to Belfast on February 25th and also on March 18th.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae said they will continue to operate the service ‘as long as there is a need to’.

The Kerry TD said hip and knee replacements, along with other procedures, can also be done in Belfast; the patient pays up-front and the money is then refunded through the HSE Cross Border Directive.