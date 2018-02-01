16% of Kerry post primary students absent for a month or more

16% of secondary school students in Kerry were absent for 20 days or more in the 2015/16 academic year.

That’s according to data published by Tusla.

The Child and Family Agency figures show that Kerry had the highest rate in Munster for post primary students missing 20 or more days during the 2015/16 academic year.

Kerry was also above the national average in this category.

During the period an average of 8% of days were lost due to absenteeism.

However, the county shows a consistently low rate of suspension at 3% of students, just 0.05% were expelled.

At primary school level, 11.6% of students missed 20 or more days with an average of almost 6% of days lost due to absenteeism.

Just 0.1% of students were suspended and there were no expulsions.