16% increase in numbers on UHK waiting list

According to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, as of the end of September, there were 9,891 people waiting for outpatient appointments, inpatient surgery, and day-case procedures at UHK.

There’s been a 16% increase since the start of the year in the number of people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there’s a total of 9,891 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry, up 1,377 or 16% since the start of the year.

Of those, 9,723 are waiting for outpatient appointments as of the end of September; this is up 1,401 since the start of January, a 16.8% increase.

There was also an increase in the numbers waiting between August and September, up 244.

Just over a quarter (2,757) on lists for outpatient appointments are waiting up to three months, while a quarter (2,764) are waiting over a year.

There has, however, been a drop in the numbers of patients on inpatient and day case waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry.

The figures show there were 168 patients as of the end of September; that’s down 24 since the start of January, and down 2 since August.

Nearly three-quarters (72% or 121 patients) are waiting up to three months; 36 are waiting between three and six months; with the remaining 11 on lists between six and 12 months.