16 council houses sold in Kerry this year under tenant purchase scheme

Kerry County Council has sold 16 houses this year under the Tenant Purchase Scheme.

The local authority says 2017 saw significant level of activity under this scheme, and this has continued in the first six months of this year.

The Tenant (Incremental) Purchase Scheme provides an opportunity to local authority tenants to become homeowners.





Tenants get a discount on the purchase price depending on their income, and must pay a charge which will reduce every year.

Of the 330 applications made to Kerry County Council under the scheme, 167 were deemed eligible.

The council has issued 109 letters of offers so far; 29 tenants have reached the proceed to purchase phase; while 16 purchases have now been completed this year.

The average house price value is €95,948, with the average price the tenant is paying at €53,452.

Meanwhile the council has received 60 applications under the Rebuilding Ireland Homeloan which was introduced in February.

The Credit Committee has met to discuss 26 applications, and has approved 11 loans to date, to a total value of €1,142,680.