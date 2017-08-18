16 asylum seekers living in direct provision in Kerry for over five years

There are 16 asylum seekers living in direct provision in Kerry for five years or more.

There’s a total of 276 people living in Kerry’s four direct provision centres, Atlas House and Park Lodge, Killarney, and Atlas House and Johnston Marina in Tralee.

The details were revealed by Minister of State for Justice, David Stanton who was responding to a Dáil question from Kildare Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin.

The four centres, Atlas House and Park Lodge, Killarney, and Atlas House and Johnston Marina in Tralee, are all State owned and operated by contractor, OFM Limited.

As of July 2017, there were 91 asylum seekers in Atlas House Tralee; there are 72 in Johnston Marina, Tralee; 68 in Atlas House, Killarney; and 45 in Park Lodge, Killarney.

Of the 276 asylum seekers living in Kerry, 112 are here up to one year; 74 are between one and two years; and 45 between two and three years.

Twenty-two asylum seekers are living in Kerry direct provision centres between three and four years; seven between four and five years; while 16 are in direct provision for five years or more.