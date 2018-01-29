Soccer

Seamus Coleman is set to make his Premier League return later this week.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed the Republic of Ireland captain will be in his squad for Wednesday’s match against Leicester City at Goodison Park

The 29-year-old has been out of action since suffering a double leg break in Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium in March.

In transfer news

Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa is returning to his former club.

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed the Argentine on loan until the end of the season.

Diafra Sakho has left West Ham for Rennes.

The Senegal striker has joined French club on a two and half year contract, in a transfer deal thought to be worth 8 million pounds.

Meanwhile

Hammers defender Arthur Masuaku’s has been handed a six week ban for spitting.

It follows the French defender’s dismissal during Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Wigan Athletic.

++++++

The draw for that fifth round of the FA Cup takes place this evening.

Manchester City and Chelsea overcame Cardiff and Newcastle yesterday to take their place in the hat.

League Two sides Newport and Notts County are also among the 22 teams, but they still face 4th round replays against Tottenham and Swansea.

Racing

The inaugural Dublin Racing Festival takes place at Leopardstown racecourse this weekend.

The new 2day meeting will feature seven Grade One and three Grade Two races.

Jockey Davy Russell is looking forward to some world class racing…

THERE ARE 3 MEETINGS across the water today;

Hereford: Soft – is off at 1:40

Plumpton: Heavy-soft in places – begins at 1:55

Wolverhampton: Standard – is underway at 4:50

Golf

Starting in Waterville the club sponsored competition was won by Abe Huggard with 37pts

Killarney ladies Club sponsored 13-hole single stableford on Mahonys Point went to Elizabeth Keller with 24 pts on the back 9.

Kenmare Men’s 15 Hole Singles. 1st place was Paudie Kelleher with 38pts.

In the Kenmare Ladies 2ball scramble it was Kim Kennedy and Rosemary Boynton who came out on top with 54

Ballybunion Mixed Waltz Competition on the Cashen Course was won by Brendan Slattery (15), Erin Rowan (23), Noel Heaphy (20) & Brian Slattery on a combined score of 82pts.

In Castlegregory Jim O’Sullivan and Tommy Higgins scored 52pts to win the 2person classic

While this week’s winner of the 9 Hole Mixed re-entry was Merlyn O’Connor with 22pts.

Ceann Sibéal Club Sponsored 18 Hole Singles S/Ford was won by Kieran Clancy with 43pts

Tralee held their January Captains Drive in

Winners of the Front 9 were Tim Leahy, Bob Dillon, Kieran Dinan and Mike Galvin on 47pts.

While the Back 9 went to Eamon O’Sullivan, Fergie Kelly, Pat O’Meara, Billy Daly with 44pts.

Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club held their AGM on Friday.

The following officers are the officers for 2018

Captain – Dan O’Connor

Vice-Captain – Denis O’Regan

President – John Pierce

Treasurer – Jim McEllistrim

Secretary – Pat Dillane

Match and Handicap Secretary – Michael Hayes

Ex Officio – Jack Dempsey

And the Committee members are James O’Sullivan, Padraig Casey, James O’Dowd, Maurice McElligott and John Slattery

Rugby

The Irish Rugby team have reported no new injury issues heading into Saturday’s Six Nations opener against France.

All 36 players in the current training squad are fit and available for the weekend’s trip to Paris.

It means Jacob Stockdale has recovered from the dead leg suffered during Ulster’s Champions Cup defeat to Wasps.

Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne, who missed last week’s training camp in Spain, remains with his Province as he continues rehabilitation on a knee injury.

WINTER OLYMPICS

The World Anti-Doping Agency is investigating the possibility that new drugs sample bottles can be tampered with.

They have only been used since September.

WADA thinks the containers might open by hand once they have been frozen.

A 2016 report into the Sochi Winter Olympics alleged that bottles were broken into as part of Russia’s state-sponsored doping programme.