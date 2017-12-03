159 social housing applicants have been waiting more than 12 years for a home.

Kerry County Council revealed the figures in response to a motion brought by Councillor Michael Cahill at a recent monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District.

Of the 159, the majority have been waiting 12-13 years for accommodation, while 32 qualified applicants have been waiting between 13-16 years.

Three qualified social housing applicants have been waiting for 16 years or longer to receive accommodation in the county.

Of the 159, 95 are waiting for a 1-bedroom property; 27 need a 2-bedroom home; 26 have applied for 3-bedroom house, while 11 are currently waiting for a 4-bedroom or larger property.

63 of these applicants are currently housed under the RAS scheme, 4 are under offer of accommodation and 72 are residing in private rented accommodation.