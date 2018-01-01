Gardaí working in Kerry received third highest number of assaults over 6 year period

Gardaí working in Kerry received the third highest number of assaults while on duty according to new figures released under a Freedom of Information request. The figures released to The Herald newspaper show that between 2012 and November 2017, 87 officers in the Kerry Garda Division were assaulted during the course of duty.

These figures released to The Herald, show that since 2012, more than 1,400 gardaí have been injured while on duty.

The highest number of assaults nationally were in the Dublin division covering Finglas, Blanchardstown, Ballyfermot and Lucan where there have been more 140 attacks on officers since 2012.

In second place was Waterford with 111 assaults and officers in Kerry suffered the third-highest rate of assaults, with 87.

Nationally, the figures show that the attacks included serious multiple injuries while nine officers diagnosed with infections as a result of assaults.

The most common injuries were bruising, grazes and bites.