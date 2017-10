Lixnaw will be without John Griffin for Sunday’s Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Final replay with Ballyduff.

He has a broken thumb and will play no part in the decider.

Ricky Heffernan is also a doubt due to a bruised elbow, but as yet has not been ruled out of the fixture.

Meanwhile, Ballyduff are injury free, they report a clean bill of health after last weekends draw.

Sunday’s replay will be live on Radio Kerry thanks to Foley’s, Gala Express, Lixnaw.