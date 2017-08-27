150th anniversary of Fenian Rising celebrated by monument unveiling in Caherciveen

The 150th anniversary of the Fenian Rising will be celebrated by the unveiling of a monument in Caherciveen today.

The monument will be unveiled outside the Community Centre, the Old Library, where the Fenians gathered on the night of February 12th 1867 before marching off to fight for an Irish Republic.

The Rising had been cancelled at the last moment but, for some unknown reason, word did not reach Caherciveen.

The men, numbering about 60, marched towards Killarney before eventually escaping the pursuing Redcoats.

Dr. Tim Horgan will be the main speaker at the event which starts at 1pm and is part of Heritage Week.