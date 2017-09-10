A Status yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry.

According to Met Eireann the warning is in place for this afternoon until 9am to tomorrow.

Very strong west, veering northwest winds are expected to affect western and south western coastal counties, including Kerry.

Very high seas are predicted along the Kerry coastline.

The Coast Guard advises the public to be careful on exposed coasts, cliffs and piers, harbour walls and promenades along the Atlantic seaboard particularly at high tide.

Their advice is to ‘Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry’.

If you see someone in difficulty in the sea, on the shore dial 999/112 and ask for the Coast Guard.