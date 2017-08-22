Over 1,500 new students to join IT Tralee in September

Over 1,500 new learners will join the Institute of Technology, Tralee this September.

The college saw Level 8 CAO offers increase by a quarter this year compared to 2016.

New students will enter IT Tralee through CAO, Springboard and FETAC linked progression routes; there will also be over 500 international students joining the campus.

This year there is a marginal increase in CAO points across the majority of programmes; points for nursing fell slightly in line with national trends.

President of IT Tralee Dr. Oliver Murphy welcomed the increase in CAO applications and stated that all honours degrees at the ITT now incorporate a work-placement component.