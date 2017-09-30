150 doctors in Tralee for annual Primary Care Surgical Association meeting

The 6th annual scientific meeting of the Primary Care Surgical Association is being held in the county.

Over 150 doctors from all over Ireland and the UK are in Tralee this weekend for the event.

A particular focus of this year’s meeting is a cryosurgery masterclass which will focus on using very cold liquids and gasses to ‘’freeze off’’ various skin lesions.

Speakers include, Dr Paola Pasquali, a consultant dermatologist from Spain and a world leader in cryosurgery, and Dr David Buckley, who has lectured nationally and internationally on cryosurgical techniques.