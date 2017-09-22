15-bed specialist palliative in-patient unit, funded by Kerry Hospice Foundation, opens in Tralee

“Nobody knows when they may need hospice, but Kerry Hospice will always need people”

Those were the words of Ted Moynihan of Kerry Hospice Foundation at the opening of a 15-bed specialist palliative in-patient unit at University Hospital Kerry this afternoon.

The construction and equipping costs of more than €6.5 million of the facility have been funded by Kerry Hospice Foundation.

A commitment to raise €400,000 per year for the next five years, in addition to €100,000 operating costs, has also been undertaken by the foundation.

Ted Moynihan of Kerry Hospice Foundation says fundraising efforts are ongoing and the work continues: