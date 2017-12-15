15 asylum seekers to arrive at newly reopened direct provision centre in Killarney today

Radio Kerry News understands 15 asylum seekers will be arriving to a newly reopened direct provision centre in Killarney today.

The Department of Justice confirmed earlier this week that Linden House, which was formerly used as an asylum seeker centre, has been refurbished and will become home to 55 residents, all believed to be adult males.

It’s believed that due to a huge surge in the numbers seeking asylum nationally in recent weeks that the Department of Justice had to look for extra accommodation.

It’s believed those coming to Linden House, Killarney have already spent time in the asylum application system.

Several politicians have objected to the lack of consultation with the community about the move.

It’s understood the Department of Justice contacted gardaí in Killarney on Wednesday to inform them of the development.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae raised concerns about the lack of local consultation in the Dáil yesterday.

The Department of Justice has yet to reply to a number of questions asked by Radio Kerry News about the reopening of the centre.