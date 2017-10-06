15% annual drop in Kerry’s Live Register

There’s been a 15% drop in the number of people on the Live Register in Kerry in the past year.

There are now just over 8,000 people signing on in the county, according to the Central Statistics Office.

During the month of September, 8,058 people signed on in Kerry’s seven social welfare offices.

That’s 1,403 fewer on the Live Register compared to September 2016; a 14.82% drop; all of the county’s welfare offices reported drops in the past year.

There was also a drop in the number of people signing on in Kerry between August and September, down 653.

All of Kerry’s seven social welfare offices reported monthly decreases, Tralee was down 289 to 3,916; Listowel dropped 161 to 1,651; Killarney decreased 109 to 1,010, and Killorglin fell 46 to 590.

Dingle’s Live Register was down 27 to 371; Caherciveen dropped 14 to 317, and Kenmare fell seven to 203.