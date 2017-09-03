Thousands of homes without water in North Kerry

Water supply to customers in Listowel, Tarbert, Moyvane, Knockanure, Lisselton, Finuge, Lixnaw and surrounding areas is impacted due to a pump failure at Listowel Regional Water Treatment Plant.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working to repair the pump.

Thousands of homes in North Kerry have been affected due to mechanical issues with two water pumps.

Alternative water supplies through the provision of water tankers are being put in place to ensure customers will have access to a water supply.

Irish Water are currently trying to source replacement pumps–however, there are none available in the county at present.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin has been in contact with Irish Water, and he says Minister Eoghan Murphy is aware of the issue in North Kerry.

Irish Water urges people to check in on neighbours and family, particularly the elderly at the time and is encouraging farmers to reactivate their own wells where possible to conserve water.

Meanwhile, Irish Water and Kerry County Council have put alternative water supplies in place in the interim.

Water tankers will be available at the following locations from approximately 2.30pm:

Listowel – The Square and car park at Kerry County Council offices

Lisselton – Car Park at Lisselton Cross

Lixnaw – Church Car Park

Knockanure – Church Car Park

Finuge – Car Park at GAA Grounds

Moyvane – Church Car Park

Customers who currently have a supply are asked to conserve their supply.