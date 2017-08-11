Kerry Duo Fit To Start All Ireland Semi Final

Kerry have named their team ahead of tomorrows Junior Championship Semi Final with Dublin.

Liz Houlihan who was troubled with an AC joint problem will start the game as will Alannah Maunsell who had an ankle injury.

Kerry v Dublin will throw in at 5pm in The Gaelic Grounds.

The team in full is…………….

1 Alanna Maunsell Clanmaurice

2 Michelle Costello,Clanmaurice

3 Niamh Leen Clanmaurice

4 Liz Houlihan Clanmaurice

5 Orla Young Clanmaurice

6 Sara Murphy Clanmaurice

7 Elaine Ryall Clanmaurice

8 Olivia Dineen Clanmaurice

9 Patrice Diggin Clanmaurice

10 Aoife Behan Clanmaurice, Captain

11 Laura Collins Clanmaurice

12 Ann Marie Leen Clanmaurice, Vice Captain

13 Jessica Fitzell Clanmaurice

14 Jacqueline Horgan, Clanmaurice

15 Alannah Whelan Causeway

16 Rachel McCarthy Cillard

17 Norette Casey Cillard

18 Julianne O’Keeffe, Clanmaurice

19 Aine O Connor Clanmaurice

20 Saidhbhe Horgan Clanmaurice

21 Mairead Fitzgerald,Clanmaurice

22 Eilish Harrington,Cillard

23 Clodagh Walsh Cillard

24 Treise Moran Clanmaurice

25 Nessa McGarty Cillard

26 Andrea Hanly Clanmaurice

27 Niamh Rid Clanmaurice