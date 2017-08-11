Kerry Duo Fit To Start All Ireland Semi Final

Kerry have named their team ahead of tomorrows Junior Championship Semi Final with Dublin.
Liz Houlihan who was troubled with an AC joint problem will start the game as will Alannah Maunsell who had an ankle injury.
Kerry v Dublin will throw in at 5pm in The Gaelic Grounds.
The team in full is…………….
1 Alanna Maunsell Clanmaurice
2 Michelle Costello,Clanmaurice
3 Niamh Leen Clanmaurice
4 Liz Houlihan Clanmaurice
5 Orla Young Clanmaurice
6 Sara Murphy Clanmaurice
7 Elaine Ryall Clanmaurice
8 Olivia Dineen Clanmaurice
9 Patrice Diggin Clanmaurice
10 Aoife Behan Clanmaurice, Captain
11 Laura Collins Clanmaurice
12 Ann Marie Leen Clanmaurice, Vice Captain
13 Jessica Fitzell Clanmaurice
14 Jacqueline Horgan, Clanmaurice
15 Alannah Whelan Causeway
16 Rachel McCarthy Cillard
17 Norette Casey Cillard
18 Julianne O’Keeffe, Clanmaurice
19 Aine O Connor Clanmaurice
20 Saidhbhe Horgan Clanmaurice
21 Mairead Fitzgerald,Clanmaurice
22 Eilish Harrington,Cillard
23 Clodagh Walsh Cillard
24 Treise Moran Clanmaurice
25 Nessa McGarty Cillard
26 Andrea Hanly Clanmaurice
27 Niamh Rid Clanmaurice