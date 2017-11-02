Over 1,400 sign petition calling for action at accident blackspot on Killarney Bypass

Over 1,400 people have signed an online petition calling for action on the accident blackspot at the junction of Lewis Road and the Killarney Bypass.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney, Cllr Niall Kelleher set up the petition, which can be signed online at charge.org and also at the councillor’s office in Killarney.

Traffic is regularly blocked up at the junction, and there have been many crashes, including fatalities.

Cllr Kelleher wants Transport Infrastructure Ireland to meet him about improvement works at the junction, and says he’ll deliver the petition to the Transport Minister and TII.

Some 18,500 motorists travel along bypass every day, and Cllr Kelleher says it’s not bad driving but the layout of the junction that is resulting in people taking risks.