Over 1,400 properties sold in Kerry in 2017

Property prices in the county have risen in 2017.

Paul Stephenson of Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean Auctioneers says supply and demand has caused prices to increase by over 10% in the past 12 months.

He says the lack of new homes means most sales occurred in the used-home market, despite many first-time buyers preferring to purchase newly built properties.

According to the Property Price Register, over 1,400 properties were sold in Kerry in 2017.

Mr Stephenson claims potential exists for builders to satisfy the pent-up demand for new homes, however, he expects the prices to continue their rise in 2018.