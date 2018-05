The 2018 Kerry EXPO is underway today at Killarney’s INEC.

The event, which this year boasts over 140 exhibitors, provides an opportunity for businesses, corporations, partnerships and sole traders operating in the Kerry region to exhibit, advertise and engage with the community.

The Kerry EXPO also showcases the economic impact Kerry industries have within the county and the significant support they provide across the communities in which they operate.

Co-ordinator Liz Maher says it offers a snapshot of business in the Kingdom: