14-year-old boy suspected of committing 7 burglaries over Christmas period in Killarney

A 14-year-old boy is suspected of committing seven burglaries in Killarney over Christmas.

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, revealed the information at today’s Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Gardaí in Killarney arrested five people in connection with a number of burglaries in the town over the last number of weeks, following a number of planned searches.

Two of the five people arrested have already appeared in court.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers says one of the suspected burglars is a 14-year-old boy.

It’s believed the youth committed seven burglaries in Killarney over the Christmas period.

The boy has been referred to the Juvenile Diversion Programme as a result of his involvement in a number of burglaries.