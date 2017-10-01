14 Kerry producers score medals at Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards

14 Kerry producers scored medals at the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards held in Dingle this weekend.

The all-island awards were hosted as part of the Dingle Food Festival which wrapped up this evening after a weekend featuring special menus, food markets and a taste trail with up to 70 venues.

It’s though up to 20,000 people may have visited Dingle for the duration of the festival.

Quinlan’s claimed three gold medals for their Kerry Crab, Superior Smoked Salmon and Wild Seafood Pie plus a bronze for Kenmare Select Smoked Salmon.

Valentia Island’s Oileáin Chocolates also scored gold for their Caramel & Shortcake Bar.

Murphy’s Stores, Kenmare received a bronze for their Rich Fruit Barm Brack.

Castleisland’s Shane O’Leary took silver for Cordal Goat’s Cheese Gaelic & Thyme.

Tralee enjoyed Blas success with Harty’s taking gold for their Chargrilled Pepper Jelly and silver for their Ginger Hot Pepper Jelly.

Ballyheigue’s Irish Bio Salt received a gold medal with Knocknagoshel’s Bake It Easy’s Hunky Chunk taking silver.

Dingle took two silvers for Dingle Gin and Garvey’s Focaccia with the Dingle Sausage Company scoring silver for Micilin Muc Honey & Mustard Sausages.

Glenstal Irish Creamery Salted Butter made at Abington Rectory in Murrisk, Co. Limerick was named Supreme Champion at the awards.

Glenstal also won the Best in Munster for this product.

The other big winners at the Awards were a fruit and herb infused vinegar from County Armagh which won Best Artisan- Burren Balsamics Blackberry and Thyme Vinegar also took the Best in Ulster prize. This is the first year the Best in Ulster Award has been dedicated to the memory of Shane McArdle.

A craft beer from an Antrim co-op won Best New Product. The Devil’s Washtub Ale is made by the Lacada Brewery in Portrush.

Oliver Carty Meats from Roscommon took home the most awards. The company took prizes in nine categories as well as the Best in Connaught. Best in Leinster was Kepak.

This is the 10th year of the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards. They are the largest blind-tasted food awards on the island of Ireland and they recognise and celebrate the very best Irish food and drink. This year more than 400 finalist producers competed in 130 categories.