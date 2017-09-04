1,373 patients waited on trolleys at UHK in first eight months

1,373 patients had to wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry over the first eight months of this year.

According to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation that figure has jumped by over a third when compared to January to August of 2016.

Data has also been published comparing the month of August over the past 12 years.

It shows that since 2013 the numbers of patients recorded on trolleys by the INMO at University Hospital Kerry has more than tripled from 49 to 170 last month.