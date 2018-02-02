Up to 1,300 people without water in Glenbeigh – Mountain Stage area

Up to 1,300 people in the Glenbeigh / Mountain Stage area are without water due to a serious outage.

Kerry County Council and Irish Water were carrying out planned works on the Glenbeigh reservoir last night but complications arose following a burst water main.

As a consequence, a large number of households in the area are today without water.

Director of Communications with Kerry County Council Owen O’Shea says provision has been made to provide water to residents and service should be restored by tonight: