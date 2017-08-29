13 sites examined for proposed Killarney graveyard

13 sites were examined by Kerry County Council in the search for a new burial ground for Killarney.

An Bord Pleanala is today holding an oral hearing to decide whether to confirm or annul a Compulsory Purchase Order for land for Kerry County Council for the purpose of a new graveyard for the town and its hinterland.

The local authority has been looking for a site for a public burial ground for ten years and space is running out in the existing public graveyard at Aghadoe.

In opening the oral hearing, An Bord Pleanala inspector Kenneth Moloney said the purpose of the hearing was information gathering for a report he will prepare for the board who will decide whether to confirm or annul the CPO. He said the hearing has no role in deciding compensation.

Senior Engineer with Kerry County Council Paul Neary said 13 sites were assessed under environmental, engineering and economic criteria and the five acre site at Knockeenduff, owned by PJ Lynch, who is objecting to the CPO, was deemed most suitable.

This site would provide 2,300 burial plots and would serve the needs of Killarney for 35 years.

Barrister for PJ Lynch Micheál Munnelly said it was a rouse to suggest that any other site had been properly considered; something the council refuted.

Mr Munnelly said Mr Lynch doesn’t dispute the lands are suitable but does object to the manner in which the CPO arises.

The hearing heard Mr Lynch has been in negotiations with Kerry County Council and Killarney Town council since 2014 on various plots of land within his 18 acre holding.

Mr Lynch said he was happy to business with the council but he said he didn’t like being bullied or taken advantage of and said there is an issue of landowners’ rights here.

Mr Lynch said the reason the council has decided to CPO as they are under critical time pressure due to their own time delays.

The hearing continues.