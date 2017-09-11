13 per cent increase in numbers on UHK waiting lists

The number of people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry is continuing to rise; it’s now up 13% since January.

According to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, as of the end of August, there were 9,649 people waiting for outpatient appointments, inpatient surgery, and day-case procedures at UHK.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are 9,649 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry, up 1,135 or 13% since the start of the year.

Of those, 9,479 are waiting for outpatient appointments as of the end of August; this is up 1,157 since the start of January, a 14% increase.

Over a quarter (2,679) of those are waiting up to three months, and a similar number (2,636) are waiting over a year.

The figures show there are 170 patients on inpatient and day case waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry as of the end of August; that’s down 22 since the start of January, but up 14 since July.

Two-thirds (66.5% or 113 patients) are waiting up to three months for inpatient and day case appointments; 37 are waiting between three and six months; and 20 between six and 18 months.