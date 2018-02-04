13 Man Kerry Win At Mayo In Allianz Football League

Kerry have made it two wins out of two in Allianz Football League Division One.

They got a 1-15 to 2-9 victory at Mayo despite finishing with 13 men after Ronan Shanahan and Gavin Crowley were dismissed.

Kerry went into a 5 points to 2 lead but conceded a goal as their hosts drew level.

The Kingdom overcame the loss of David Clifford to injury midway through the opening half as they hit 5 points in a row to pull ahead once more.

The lead could have been greater but for Sean O’Shea having a penalty saved.

Mayo converted a penalty of their own and the sides went in at half time with the Kingdom 1 in front at 0-10 to 2-3.

Mayo drew level upon the restart but a Gavin Crowley goal pushed Kerry out in front again.

The Kingdom were 1-12 to 2-6 to the good when they lost those 2 men in as many minutes entering the final quarter.

Mayo had plenty of chances but failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage and Kerry held on for the victory in their new away strip of black and gold.